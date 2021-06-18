



Since the 2018 release of her Transcendence album, electronic artist/producer Miss FD has focused primarily on a series of shorter single releases, building upon her established blend of accessible melodies and darkly engaging textures, as well as her partnership with Vulture Culture’s Alex Dalliance; 2020 saw a particular shift toward anthemic and motivational themes to help succor the uncertainty and misery of that year with songs like “Keep Going,” “Pandemic 2020,” and “Faster Than Light.” Now, she presents the Adore EP, whose three songs continue along the route of positivity as we approach a possible resolution to the bleakness of the pandemic; stating the EP was “Inspired by fitness training and pole dance choreography,” and that the EP was created “as background flow during flexibility training sessions, which have been incredibly motivating for me during periods of lockdown,” Miss FD wrote, performed, recorded, and produced the EP, with Dalliance returning to assist with mixing and mastering. Furthermore, she tells her audience to expect a fusion of her previous dark electronic stylings with a heavier emphasis on cyberpunk and industrial atmospheres, making for an EP primed for dance and flowing movement. With today, Friday, June 18 marking its release date, the Adore EP is now available digitally via all major digital outlets, including Bandcamp and Spotify.





