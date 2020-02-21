



Infusing elements of hip-hop, ambient, breakbeat, and industrial, Portugal’s Misfit Trauma Queen has released his debut full-length album, Violent Blue. As the solo outfit for drummer/producer David Taylor, the sound of Misfit Trauma Queen’s debut reflects his love for theatricality and poetry to create “the perfect soundtrack for a turbulent sci-fi thriller.” The album follows the 2018 External EP, which showcased Taylor’s heavy influence from the surreal cinema of David Lynch; with the new music, he takes this inspiration – as well as that of the dark electronics of Gesaffelstein – to the next level to reflect the chaotic reality of a world surrounded and even defined by electronics, complete with guitar samples from death metal band Daath. Released on February 7, Violent Blue is available digitally on CD by Regulator Records, a music video for the album’s first single “GlassJaw” further portrays Misfit Trauma Queen’s cyberpunk attitude.









Misfit Trauma Queen

Regulator Records

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)