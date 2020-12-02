



Following up on the release of the Violent Blue debut, Portuguese electro/industrial act Misfit Trauma Queen has announced a new single to precede the next record. Due for release on December 11, the “Kubrick’s Cube” track presents drummer/producer David Taylor exploring a “monolithic, angular, and imposing” sound that takes inspiration from 2001: A Space Odyssey; maintaining the artist’s blend of cold electronics and abstract textures, the new material takes on a coldly dystopian sonic character, set for an indefinite release date in 2021. Violent Blue was released digitally and on CD via Regulator Records on February 7; the album was supported by music videos for the opening tracks “EnterNoise” and “GlassJaw.”









Misfit Trauma Queen

Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

Regulator Records

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)