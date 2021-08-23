



From Washington, DC/Bristol, U.K. alternative and post-rock outfit Miscellen comes the lead off single to the new album, Blue Ruin. Released on August 20 and available as a name-your-price item on Bandcamp, “Your Lucky Day” presents what the band calls a “fist-pumping anthem” that progresses from the sound of the 2020 Lucid Orange debut, full of the belligerent, irreverant, and “dark alternative rock that angry teenagers have been using against their parents for generations.” Written by guitarist/bassist/vocalist Jason Sevanick, the song features contributions from his Mindless Faith band mate Rick Furr, along with drummer J.J. Mancini, Paul Green providing samples, and Tyler Wolosin adding some howls for good measure. Blue Ruin is due for release on August 26, exactly one year following the previous album, and like the “Your Lucky Day” single, will be available as a name-your-price Bandcamp item; as well, the record will be released via other streaming platforms like Spotify and YouTube.









Miscellen

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)