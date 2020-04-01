



After two EPs on Engram Recordings, released within the space of a single month, Misandry has now signed with Silent Method Records for its third EP outing. Released on March 30 and available now on Bandcamp, Misandry 3 furthers the trio’s harshly experimental framework and challenging listeners through dissonance and oppressive sound design; the second consecutive release since Japanese artist Izumi Gould joined founding members NVRS and trbl.w//.dr3ams:, Misandry 3 presents four completely original tracks created by the three members. The previous EPs – released on February 6 and March 1, respectively – featured a mixture of original material and remixes of the individual members.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)