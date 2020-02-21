



Having just released a self-titled EP, Misandry – the collaborative project of industrial/noisemakers trbl.w//.dr3ams: and NVRS – has announced that a second EP is on its way. Furthering its experimental sound, the new EP sees the group adding a third member to the ranks – Japanese noise artist Izumi Gould, with NVRS’ Dia Xan taking on the mixing duties for what she describes as “an immersive and wet kind of feel.” Blending elements of droning industrial noise with IDM and techno, topped off by fluid spoken word segments, she goes on to explain that the music is not EDM or dance floor friendly, nor is it poppy or lyrical, that it is “Not about approval, social engagement, or pleasing people.” With each of the three members performing together “as though we’re playing together like in a live band or orchestra,” Xan concludes that “I know this is good and is leading somewhere.” With Misandry 2 due for releases on March 1 via Engram Recordings, there are plans for a third release later in 2020; the first EP was released on February 6 and is available as a name-your-price item on Bandcamp.





NVRS

Twitter, SoundCloud

trbl.w//.dr3ams:

Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube

Izumi Gould

Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp

Engram Recordings

Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)