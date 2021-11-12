



Whether in his numerous collaborations with Leæther Strip’s Claus Larsen, as a member of Bitter Distrust, or working solo in his M73 or Negant outlets, John R. Mirland is seemingly incapable of sitting still for any significant length of time. Now, he has announced the release of Compromise is Defeat, the latest album under his own name and his first full-length since 2017’s Mechanic. Due for release on December 1 via the LÆBEL imprint and mastered by Larsen, the album presents the prolific artist’s “statement for a time of turmoil,” its dance floor-oriented energy blending elements of industrialized techno, power electronics, and dark trance. The material on the album had been road-tested with early demos and sketches performed live since 2018, finally being produced and mixed as complete studio tracks during the fall of 2021, with Compromise is Defeat marking the first new material from Mirland since 2020’s “Plasticity” single with Roarie Yum, and the 2018 Antagonist EP. Pre-orders for Compromise is Defeat are available now via Bandcamp in digital and CD formats, the latter limited to 200 copies. Additionally, Mirland has released a visualizer clip for the album track “Defiant.”









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)