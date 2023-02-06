



After a rigorous touring cycle in 2022, one might presume that MINISTRY would take a break this year, especially as it has been reported that founder Al Jourgensen has re-entered the studio to begin work on the band’s sixteenth album. Nevertheless, the group in its current incarnation is hitting the road for consecutive Spring and Summer tours, with the first to coincide with a Spring tour being conducted by another icon of the dark electronic arts, Gary Numan; adding to the proceedings will be direct support from fellow industrial music legends Front Line Assembly, with the tour beginning on April 20 in Reno, NV and concluding in Billings, MT on May 11. As on the previous tour, MINISTRY’s set will consist primarily of the band’s greatest hits, with additional selections from the 2021 Moral Hygiene album. MINISTRY will be concluding the Spring tour with the May 13 appearance on the Sick New World Fest in Las Vegas, which is also to feature performances by KMFDM, Killing Joke, Death Grips, Ho99o9, Skinny Puppy, HEALTH, Stabbing Westward, My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult, and more. Numan’s tour will see him performing dates without MINISTRY in Denver, Pensacola, New York City, and Minneapolis before continuing after May 11 on his own. Front Line Assembly had originally been tapped as the support act on the Industrial Strength Tour prior to the pandemic, with the band ultimately not participating when the tour finally took place in 2022; FLA instead toured with Swedish electronic artist REIN.













MINISTRY will then begin touring in Summer as support act for the Freaks on Parade “Super Shock Show” headlined by Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper. With industrial and alternative rock act Filter also providing support, the tour begins on August 24 in Dallas, TX, and concludes in Phoenix, AZ on September 24. A full listing of dates and ticket links can be found on MINISTRY’s website; tickets for the Sick New World Festival are now sold out, while a full listing of dates and ticket links for Gary Numan’s Spring tour can be found on his website.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)