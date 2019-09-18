



In a special announcement via Rolling Stone , MINISTRY will be releasing a fully authorized visual document of the band’s history, authored by Aaron Tanner, titled MINISTRY: Prescripture . Containing over 200 pages of rare and never-before-seen photographs, artwork, and other behind-the-scenes ephemera chronicling the influential band’s history, all culled from founder/frontman Al Jourgensen’s personal collection and contributions from the various members past and present and visual artists Brian Shanley and Paul Elledge, the book is published by Melodic Virtue and will be available in a limited run of 2,000 copies. “I have no regrets really,” Jourgensen comments as he recalls the “surprisingly pleasant” experience of assembling the book, going on to call the book “a snapshot of a historical time in music, which MINISTRY was a part of, that no longer exists as we know it today,” and concluding that, “it’s a great book to spill your coffee on.”

Along with the book’s visual components will be a series of exclusive quotes from members of ZZ Top, Cheap Trick, NWA, Nine Inch Nails, Tool, AFI, Slayer, Rammstein, Static-X, Bauhaus, Killing Joke, Einstürzende Neubauten, and many more; the book’s introduction was written by Jello Biafra (Dead Kennedys, Lard). Jourgensen goes onto refer to these artist quotes as “very flattering” and “somewhat embarrassing,” further commenting that “I never thought that Billy Gibbons would be writing an eloquent quote about my band for a visual history book all these years later.”







Additionally, accompany the deluxe package of the book will be a bonus seven-inch vinyl containing a recording of a live performance of “(Every Day Is) Halloween” from the promotional tour for the Industrial Accident: The Story of WaxTrax! Records feature; for this performance, Jourgensen was joined by guitarist Dave Navarro, who the frontman acknowledges as having prompted him to perform the song on his podcast. He goes on to say, “It’s a period of my career I never thought I would revisit, but in the end, it was cathartic. After playing it a few times both in North America and in Europe on MINISTRY’s latest tours, I’ve come to realize what a call to arms it is for teens everywhere.”

MINISTRY: Prescripture is due for release on December 6, with pre-orders now available.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)