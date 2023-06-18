



2023 marks the 40th anniversary of With Sympathy, the debut album from MINISTRY. In an exclusive interview with Yahoo Music Editor-in-Chief Lyndsey Parker this past Friday, June 16, Al Jourgensen revealed plans to re-record four songs from the album in the band’s current style of industrialized metal and arena rock, beginning with “Revenge.” Should the recording yield satisfactory results, the band will then record “Work For Love,” “Here We Go,” and “Effigy (I’m Not An),” with Jourgensen stating that these four songs are the only With Sympathy cuts that he actually wrote, despite being credited for the entire album.

He comments, “I can’t beleve that I agree with Taylor Swift… yet another first,” referencing the pop artist’s decision to re-record her older material to circumvent a dispute with her previous record label; “when you finally go into your own and you have enough veritas to pull it off and fuck off to the system and the companies and the management and all that, then it becomes kind of like you own it — instead of they are owning you.” This is also not an unprecedented move for MINISTRY as Jourgensen had released in 2010 an industrial/metal reimagining of the electro/disco hit “Everyday (is Halloween),” later performing an acoustic rendition as part of a promotional tour for the Industrial Accident: The Story of WaxTrax! Records feature.

Jourgensen also hints in the Yahoo article that MINISTRY may conduct a tour of the band’s early material before finally retiring; “we’re working our way towards putting a bow on the whole thing and calling it a career,” he says, “And then everyone can leave me the fuck alone so I can do what the fuck I want.” Following 2021’s Moral Hygiene, he has said that he had been planning one more album, “maybe two,” before MINISTRY bids its farewell. The Yahoo article offers more of Jourgensen’s recollections of the circumstances behind the original recording of With Sympathy and his battles with Arista Records, his subsequent destruction of the original two-inch master tapes on a barbecue, attending a concert by a With Sympathy tribute band, and the current MINISTRY lineup first presenting their revamped version of “Revenge” to him.

With Sympathy has long been a source of debate in the musical community, with many considering it a gem of synthpop, while Jourgensen himself has famously disavowed it to nigh comical levels of fury; “My hatred for this record was so deep,” he said, often stating over the years that Arista Records assumed control of his artistic vision. He also says that he had burned the original two-inch master tapes on a barbecue, and has reputedly ended interviews at the mere mention of the record, as well as charging exorbitant prices to autograph copies for fans. In recent years, live recordings like Chicago 1982 and Toronto 1986, as well as demo and rarity collections like Trax! Rarities have hinted at the more aggressive sound Jourgensen may have aimed for, finally culminating in the pioneering industrial/metal sound for which MINISTRY has long been celebrated.

