



After numerous postponements due to the global crisis, MINISTRY has at last announced that the Industrial Strength Tour will be moving forward in October of 2021. While fellow industrial legends Front Line Assembly remain on the band lineup, KMFDM will sadly not be part of the tour due to continued uncertainty of protocols for visas, travel, immigration, and vaccine distribution in Germany; consequently, the Ultra Heavy Beat’s spot will now be filled by renowned alternative metal and noise rock act Helmet, who is currently working on the follow-up to 2016’s Dead to the World, the group’s ninth studio album.

Along with celebrating the band’s 40th anniversary, the Industrial Strength Tour also celebrates the 30th anniversary of MINISTRY’s iconic The Mind Is a Terrible Thing to Taste, with the set to further include selections from the forthcoming fifteenth studio album currently in production. As the tour had originally been rescheduled for March-April of this year, founder and front man Al Jourgensen comments that “With vaccinations and better care happening, we all feel the fall is realistic. We can’t wait to get out there and play not only The Mind Is a Terrible Thing to Taste material for you all but some stuff off our new album as well.”

The Industrial Strength Tour will be kicking off on October 3 in Albuquerque, NM and running through to November 3 in Seattle, WA; among the cancellations from the original itenerary are Pittsburgh, PA, Missoula, MT, and Baltimore, MD, with the band expressing hope to reschedule the latter city, while the performance for Buffalo, NY has moved to a new venue, and a new date for Charlotte, NC. Previous ticket purchases will be honored, with refunds also offered at the point of purchase. A full listing of tour dates and venues can be found on the bands’ websites.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)