MINISTRY teams up with Revolver to celebrate The Land of Rape and Honey in video interview series





October 11 marked the 30th anniversary of one of the landmark albums of the industrial/metal genre, MINISTRY’s The Land of Rape and Honey. To commemorate this occasion, hard rock and metal publication Revolver has joined forces with the band to present an exclusive video series in which the members of the band involved in the creation of The Land of Rape and Honey discuss their memories of studio sessions and its lasting impact on the world of music. Now in its second entry, MINISTRY creator Al Jourgensen speaks in a two-part video about his inspirations behind the record stemming from his frustrations “under the iron grip of Artist Records and Clive Davis,” as well as the controversy behind the album cover, and the tutelage of producer Adrian Sherwood. He also expands on the creation of Lard and Lead into Gold resulting from tracks not included on the album, and even discusses individual tracks like “Golden Dawn” and “Abortive.” The first entry in the series premiered on October 9 featuring an interview with Chris Connelly, with the next entry to showcase Paul Barker. The interviews were conducted by In the Loop ‘s James Currie.











In addition, Al Jourgensen is slated to appear at the Denver Film Festival on November 9 to participate in a Q&A session following a screening of Industrial Accident: The Story of WaxTrax! Records. Also appearing at the Q&A will be Franke Nardiello – a.k.a. Groovie Mann (My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult) – and Jello Biafra (Lard). Tickets and further info can be found on the Denver Film Festival website.







MINISTRY will begin the second leg of a North American tour in support of the band’s 2018 album AmeriKKKant, with French synthwave act Carpenter Brut and the newly added Alien Weaponry as the support bands. A full listing of tour dates can be found on the MINISTRY website.

MINISTRY

Paul Barker/Lead into Gold

Chris Connelly

WaxTrax! Records

Revolver

In the Loop

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)