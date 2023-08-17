



Age simply doesn’t seem to be affecting Al Jourgensen as MINISTRY is not only set to embark on the Freaks on Parade Tour, but has also announced what will be the band’s sixteenth studio album, revealing the first single, “Goddamn White Trash.” HOPIUMFORTHEMASSES follows up on 2021’s Moral Hygiene with track titles like “Aryan Embarassment,” “New Religion,” “Cult of Suffering,” and the single “Goddamn White Trash,” as well as yet another entry in the “TV Song” series further showcasing Jourgensen’s ongoing ire toward social injustice. “I’m watching social changes, political changes, and economic changes, and I comment on them because I do have a First Amendment right,” Jourgensen explains, calling himself a fellow passenger in life, “A lot of people say artists and athletes should shut up and play ball. No, I’m on this trip too. If I see something, I say something. That reflects on where each album goes. Instead of staying sedentary and singing about broken relationships, inner turmoil, or whatever is hurting this week, I comment on what’s going on from the perspective of a fellow passenger.” The album’s track list also includes as the closing song “Ricky’s Hand,” a Fad Gadget cover that the band recently performed on the North American tour with Gary Numan and Front Line Assembly, along with “Goddamn White Trash.” HOPIUMFORTHEMASSES is due for release on March 1, 2024 via Nuclear Blast, with pre-orders in CD and blue/pink splatter vinyl available via Nuclear Blast’s webstore (DownrightMerch.com), and digitally on via Bandcamp. The music video for “Goddamn White Trash” premiered at 11:00am today, August 17, via YouTube, directed by Dean Karr. The album will feature guest appearances by Eugene Hutz (Gogol Bordello), Pepper Keenan (Corrosion of Conformity), and longtime collaborator and Lard companion Jello Biafra.











The album announcement also follows the recent Yahoo Music interview in which Jourgensen stated that MINISTRY would re-record four songs from the band’s polarizing 1983 debut With Sympathy – additional info can be found here. As stated, MINISTRY will soon be hitting the road again as the primary support act for the Freaks on Parade “Super Shock Show” headlined by Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper. With industrial and alternative rock act Filter also providing support, the tour begins on August 24 in Dallas, TX, and concludes in Phoenix, AZ on September 24. A full listing of dates and ticket links can be found on MINISTRY’s website.





