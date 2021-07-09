



After the postponement of the band’s Industrial Strength Tour and the release of the “Alert Level” single in 2020, this year seemed poised for Al Jourgensen to take MINISTRY to full throttle. Not only has the tour been newly rescheduled to take place this October, but it will also be in celebration of the band’s 40th anniversary and the release of the fifteenth studio album, Moral Hygiene, scheduled for release via Nuclear Blast on October 1. Continuing to take a sneering, seething stab at the status quo of politics and a society gone mad, the album was written in the midst of the global pandemic and “one of the most important elections in American history.” Recorded with engineer Michael Rozon and girlfriend Liz Walton in Jourgensen’s own Scheisse Dog Studio, Moral Hygiene follows on the heels of the acclaimed AmeriKKKant record, released in 2018, with “Good Trouble” marking the second taste of what the album has to offer; accompanying the single is a lyric video created by Ben Garcia of Rage4Order Designs.







Pre-orders for Moral Hygiene are available now on the MINISTRY webstore, with the album appearing in digital, CD, and yellow vinyl formats. The album will also feature a different mix of “Alert Level,” as well as the sixth installment of the “TV Song” series, and tracks titled “Disinformation,” “Sabotage is Sex,” “Broken System,” and “We Shall Resist.” With Jourgensen at the helm, MINISTRY now features longtime members Cesar Soto and John Bechdel on guitar and keyboards, respectively, as well as bassist Paul D’Amour, and drummer Roy Mayorga; it was announced this past June that the second guitar spot would be filled by Monte Pittman (Madonna, ex-PRONG), with the Industrial Strength Tour – also featuring Front Line Assembly and Helmet – beginning two days after the release of Moral Hygiene. A full listing of tour dates can be found on the band’s website. In addition, the band will be participating in the 2022 Hellfest in France, with Nine Inch Nails, HEALTH, Killing Joke, Skinny Puppy, and Youth Code sharing the bill on Friday, June 24, 2022.





MINISTRY

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

Nuclear Blast

Website (Europe), Website (USA), Facebook (Europe), Facebook (USA), Twitter (Europe), Twitter (USA), YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)