MINISTRY releases early live recording as Bandcamp exclusive via Cleopatra Records





In recent years, greater acknowledgement has been paid to the earlier synthpop and darkwave sounds of MINISTRY, with today marking the release of Chicago 1982, a live recording of the band’s May 18, 1982 performance at On Broadway in Chicago. The MINISTRY live lineup during this period featured frontman Al Jourgensen with drummer Stephen George, backed by keyboardists Bob Roberts and John Davis, both of which participated in the recording of the band’s debut album, With Sympathy, the following year; Chicago 1982 features live renditions of that album’s tracks “Revenge” and “Effigy (I’m Not An),” the latter stated by Jourgensen to be dedicated to WaxTrax! Records founders Jim Nash and Dannie Flesher. Other performed songs include singles “Same Old Madness” and “I’m Falling,” B-side track “Primental,” and “Overkill,” which had later appeared for the first time on the 2004 Early Trax compilation. Released as a Bandcamp exclusive by Cleopatra Records, Chicago 1982 is available digitally, while all 180 copies of the limited edition 12-inch vinyl have sold out.







Although long considered by Jourgensen to be the bane of his early career, a May 10 post on the official MINISTRY Facebook page featured info on With Sympathy, concluding with the quote, “It was an interesting part of the MINISTRY history and yes, its acknowledged.” The current incarnation of MINISTRY recently completed a run of dates in April performing “WaxTrax! era sets” to celebrate the long awaited DVD/Blu-Ray release of the Industrial Accident: The Story of WaxTrax! Records documentary. The band be embarking on a European/U.K. Tour, beginning June 16 in Nickelsdorf, Austria, and concluding at the Gefle Metal Festival in Gävle, Sweden on July 19; a full listing of tour dates can be found on the MINISTRY website.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)