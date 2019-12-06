



It has been indeed a momentous year for industrial/metal trailblazers MINISTRY – the addition of former TOOL bassist Paul D’Amour to the ranks, tours with 3TEETH and Slayer, a run of WaxTrax! performances, and the release of the Chicago 1982 EP and the “Vote 2020” single and music video. To cap off 2019, today marks the release of MINISTRY: Prescripture , a full authorized visual document of the band’s history, authored by Aaron Turner; founder/frontman Al Jourgensen culled from his personal archives, along with contributions from past and present MINISTRY members and visual artists Brian Shanley and Paul Elledge to present more than 200 pages of rare and never-before-seen photos, artwork, and other ephemera chronicling MINISTRY’s lifespan since 1981.







The book also features an introduction by Lard member and longtime associate Jello Biafra, and showcases exclusive quotes from numerous other musicians speaking of the impact Jourgensen and MINISTRY have had – among them are members of ZZ Top, Smashing Pumpkins, Cheap Trick, Nine Inch Nails, TOOL, Slayer, Death Grips, Bauhaus, Killing Joke, and many more. MINISTRY: Prescripture was published by Melodic Virtue and is now available in limited quantities to purchase in standard and deluxe editions, the latter of which is numbered 1-500, and includes a T-shirt and seven-inch of the studio recording of the acoustic rendition of “(Every Day Is) Halloween,” featuring Jane’s Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro.







On Friday, December 13, Al Jourgensen will be appearing with author Aaron Turner at Asrai Gardens West Loop in Chicago for an exclusive book signing of MINISTRY: Prescripture ; an after-party at a secret nearby location will also take place with DJ Scary Lady Sarah spinning. Tickets are free, but attendees must register at EventBrite.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)