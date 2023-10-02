



Among the many tours that took place in the spring of 2023 was the triple-hitter of MINISTRY, Gary Numan, and Front Line Assembly; now, the three prominent industrial acts are hitting the road again in 2024 for a new tour to celebrate MINISTRY’s impending album, HOPIUMFORTHEMASSES. Beginning on February 27 and concluding on April 5, the tour will primarily cover cities the three bands did not visit on the 2023 leg, including San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, New York, Boston, Chicago, Detroit, Dallas, Houston, Tampa, Orlando, Minneapolis, Tucson, and Denver, as well as Canadian stops in Edmonton, Winnipeg, Vancouver, Montreal, and Toronto. A full listing of tour dates and ticket links can be found on the MINISTRY website. Having just completed a supporting stint on the Freaks on Parade tour headlined by Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper, MINISTRY will also be appearing on the second night of the Hell & Heaven Open Air festival; taking place from November 3-5 at Foro Pegaso in Toluca, Mexico, the festival is presented by Llena de Vida, the festival will also feature Slipknot, Coal Chamber, Guns n’ Roses, GWAR, Billy Idol, Ville Valo, The 69 Eyes, London After Midnight, Covenant, Sodom, Exodus, My Dying Bride, Hocico, and Front Line Assembly. More information, including a full band listing, schedule, and tickets, can be found on the festival website.







MINISTRY’s sixteenth studio album, HOPIUMFORTHEMASSES is due for release on March 1, 2024 via Nuclear Blast Records, with with pre-orders in CD and blue/pink splatter vinyl available via Nuclear Blast’s webstore (DownrightMerch.com), and digitally on via Bandcamp. The album will feature guest appearances by Eugene Hutz (Gogol Bordello), Pepper Keenan (Corrosion of Conformity), and longtime collaborator and Lard companion Jello Biafra. The album follows up on 2021’s Moral Hygiene, with “Goddamn White Trash” serving as the introductory single. Front Line Assembly will not be featured on the March 27 date in Biloxi, MS.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)