



Montreal synthpop and darkwave quartet Mindreader is celebrating the Halloween season with the release of a new music video for “Parasite,” the band’s latest single The song marks the second release from the group, with the accompanying music video directed and edited by Alexandre Favre presenting a melange of band performance and an obscure narrative that follows a child’s nightmarish confrontation with a mysterious hatted figure; the band has specifically left the song’s themes unsaid and open to interpretation, while hinting at the visuals portraying “a somewhat abusive dynamic with the depiction of being tossed around, played with, and finally left to die by the end.” The “Parasite” single was released on October 6, available now via Bandcamp and all major streaming outlets.









Mindreader

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)