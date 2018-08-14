Mindless Self Indulgence front man announces new solo project and album





James Euringer – better known as Jimmy Urine, front man of electro/punk band Mindless Self Indulgence – has announced a new project, simply titled Euringer, with a self-titled debut album due for release on October 19 via Metropolis Records. With 16 tracks and four notable guest performers, Euringer takes a surreal and exploratory turn away from the synthwave mania of last year‘s The Secret Cinematic Sounds of Jimmy Urine. Among the guests featured on Euringer are Serj Tankian (System of a Down), Gerard Way (My Chemical Romance), Grimes, and wife Chantal Claret (Morningwood), with Euringer commenting, “I was having fun exploring my brain and I wanted to invite my friends to have fun with me.” He further states, “I wanted it to sound as if Depeche Mode hired J. Dilla and DJ Premier to drop loops while Frank Zappa produced, and then I came in and shit all over it.” Within the album’s 16 tracks are covers of Kate Bush’s “Wuthering Heights” and The Dobbie Brothers’ “What a Fool Believes,” Euringer plays as a continuous, ambitious listening experience that the artist describes as “a surreal stream of consciousness.” The album is available for pre-order now in CD, limited edition black and red vinyl, and digital editions through Bandcamp and the Metropolis Records webstore.









