



Acclaimed pianist and longtime David Bowie collaborator Mike Garson continues A Bowie Celebration: The David Bowie Alumni Tour with a series of European and North American dates. The European shows will be performances of the Diamond Dogs album live in its entirety, with the series of North American dates focusing on Diamond Dogs and the Ziggy Stardust album. Alumni musicians from Bowie’s bands spanning the decades include Kevin Armstrong (Tin Machine, Iggy Pop), Gerry Leonard, Carmine Rojas, Charlie Sexton, and Alan Childs; they will be joined by vocalists Corey Glover (Living Colour), Mr Hudson, Sass Jordan, Joe Sumner (Fiction Plane), and actress/musician Evan Rachel Wood, who described the tour as being “as close as you’re going to get to Bowie.” Garson played on more than 20 Bowie albums and over 1,000 live shows, including Bowie’s first and last U.S. concerts; among his most notable contributions was the iconic piano solo on the track “Aladdin Sane.” A full listing of tour dates and tickets are available via the tour’s website.





A Bowie Celebration: The David Bowie Alumni Tour

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube

Mike Garson

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube

David Bowie

Website, MySpace, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, YouTube



Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)