



2020 saw the release of Second Seduction, the sophomore album from Chicago darkwave act Panic Priest, which band founder and front man Jack Armondo described as “a cathartic account” of his life experiences, drawing on political anxieties and the turmoil of personal heartbreak. Now, just shy of two years since its release, Second Seduction has received the vinyl treatment with Midnight Mannequin Records issuing the record in multiple variants. The first of these, the “Bloom and Decay” edition is pressed on translucent white vinyl with black, white, and blue splatter, including a custom slipcase with metallic copper ink on a navy cardstock. The second, the “Kiss Me Dead” edition also appears in translucent white vinyl, no splatter, while the “Doused in Pain” edition is pressed on translucent purple vinyl; all three variants also include an OBI strip and insert with lyrics and liner notes, and are available in limited quantities via Bandcamp.







Second Seduction was released on May 1, 2020 in digital and CD formats via Negative Gain Productions. Produced and mixed by Armondo with Brian Fox (Wingtips, Ganser), the album featured instrumental contributions from Toph McNeil, Gretta Rochelle, Luis Navarro, Vincent Segretario, and Joel Niño, Jr.; singles included “Lonely Girl” and “Nighthunter,” the latter of which was featured in the James Wan-directed horror film Malignant. Panic Priest is currently in the process of completing the third full-length album, titled Psychogoria, and due for release soon.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)