



Nearly two years since his last release under the Microwaved moniker, Gabe Wilkinson has unveiled a new EP, titled Phantom Whisper. Having featured a number of collaborations on his past output, the new EP see Wilkinson working with Bellhead’s Ivan Russia on the title track, while “The Enemy God” features Daveoramma Seven of fellow electro/industrial act Society Burning; rounding out the track list are several remixes of the two tracks, the Lipid Mix of “The End Is Mine” featuring Scarvation’s Douglas Havlik, along with the 11Grams remix of “This Is a Gun” from 2018’s My Suicide Note EP. The Phantom Whisper EP was released on April 17 and is now available as a name-your-price item on Bandcamp.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)