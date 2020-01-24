



Best known as the composer and founding member of The Birthday Party, Crime and the City Solution, and one of The Bad Seeds, Mick Harvey has announced the release of a new album, titled Waves of ANZAC/The Journey. The album consists of music Harvey composed for two documentary films – Waves of ANZAC is a selection of 13 tracks from the Australian Broadcasting Company’s personal history by actor Sam Neill and the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) beginning in World War I; The Journey features a four-part composition recorded with the Letter String Quartet in support of and as a study of the hardships endured by asylum seekers placed in Australia’s offshore detention program. The album marks Harvey’s first soundtrack release in 10 years, having been scoring film and television since 1988; as well, the artist released his first solo material – the first in a series of Serge Gainsbourg interpretations and translations – in 1995. Waves of ANZAC/The Journey is due for release on April 3 via Mute; pre-orders for the album in CD and vinyl formats are available via the Mute webstore.





