



As Phantasmagoria in Blue, the collaborative album by Mick Harvey and Amanda Acevedo approaches its September release, the duo has revealed its latest single, “Creators of Rain.” Originally recorded and released in 1967 by the folk/pop duo of Smokey and His Sister, the song follows up on “Milk & Honey” and “Love is a Battlefield,” reflecting the album’s merger of original compositions and covers. Acevedo and Harvey took a varied approach to themes of mortality, love, and man’s search for purpose, with “Creators of Rain” supplemented by a video shot with Uli Schüppel in Rhodes after the pair’s European tour this past May. The song is the album’s opening track.







Phantasmagoria in Blue willl be released on September 1 in digital, CD, and vinyl formats via Mute Records, with pre-orders available now on Bandcamp and the Mute webstore. Harvey and Acevedo will subsequently embark on another series of tour dates in Ireland and the U.K., accompanied by J.P. Shilo (Hungry Ghosts, Rowland S. Howard) and “sometimes others,” from September 13-20; a full listing of dates and ticket links can be found on Mick Harvey’s website. Shilo performed guitar and other instruments on the album, which also feaures Alain Johannes (Mark Lanegan, Queens of the Stone Age)





Ilker Yücel