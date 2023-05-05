



With the duo’s Phantasmagoria in Blue album due to arrive later this year, Mick Harvey and Amanda Acevedo have unveiled the music video for “Love is a Battlefield” as its latest single. A cover of the 1983 hit from Pat Benatar, Harvey explains that the idea for the track came from friend and actor/producer Emma Louise Pursey, who had asked from a rendition of the song to appear in her independent production of Fool For Love, a play by Sam Shepherd. Stating that the tempo and the almost unnoticeable duet structure of the original informed their version, Harvey further states that the lyrics “lent themselves perfectly to this treatment and a country style arrangement.” Acevedo adds that she was initially unsure about covering the song, “But once we started working on it, it immediately became evident that it might be one of the strongest tracks on our album.” The accompanying video, directed and edited by Acevedo and shot at the historic Cineteca Alameda in San Luis Potosi, draws further inspiration from Pursey and the play, with the duo’s performance – Harvey projected on the screen behind Acevedo – serving as narration to the story being rehearsed by actors/dancers Juan F. Cárdenas Manzo and Lana Lopez; “In the video, all realities interact in one big dream or hallucination, and the location and timeline becomes slightly warped.”







Due for release on September 1 via Mute Records, Phantasmagoria in Blue is the culmination of a longtime and long distance collaboration, Harvey hailing from Australia and Acevedo from Mexico; calling it one of the best things he’s been involved in, Harvey states, “We aimed big, I wanted it to be a big production to match the level of ambition in the whole idea.” The two worked with Alain Johannes (Mark Lanegan, Queens of the Stone Age) in Los Angeles and J.P. Shilo (Hungry Ghosts, Rowland S. Howard) in Melbourne, with the album now available to pre-order digitally via Bandcamp, and in CD and vinyl formats on the Mute webstore.

Mick Harvey is currently in the midst of a European tour, accompanied by Amanda Acevedo and J.P. Shilo, which began on May 4 in Lepizig, and will continue until May 28, with more dates scheduled in the U.K. from September 13-20. A full listing of tour dates and ticket links can be found on Mick Harvey’s website.





