



Mick Harris has been a key figure in the Birmingham underground scene since the mid ’80s, with the darkly ambient soundscapes of Lull standing as some of the more adventurous sonic territory he has explored. Following the label’s reissue of 1998’s Moments, Cold Spring has announced the release of Harris’ first new material under the Lull moniker in 14 years, titled That Space Somewhere. “I’m a fisherman,” says Harris, explaining that the moving water of the river and the changing of seasons played an integral part in the album’s themes; “It clears my mind, gives me ideas, gives me the space to be by myself and with nature… just listening to the sounds around me.” As the project had initially begun in 1990 as a means for Harris to collect and craft sounds to create imaginary spaces, That Space Somewhere proves to be an appropriate title for the artist’s first new album since 2008’s Like a Slow River.











That Space Somewhere will be released via Cold Spring on December 2 in digital and CD formats, with pre-orders available now via Bandcamp, as well as the video for the opening track, “Range.” A full album stream of the album can be heard exclusively via The Shaman Webzine .

In addition to Lull, Mick Harris also records under the names of Scorn and Fret, both showcasing more frenetic blends of dub, techno, industrial, experimental hip-hop, and illbient; Fret released Because of the Weak via L.I.E.S. Records on September 2 of this year, while Scorn last released The Only Place via Ohm Resistance on June 18, 2021.

Mick Harris

Cold Spring

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)