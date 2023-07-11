



At the start of the year, Swedish industrial/rock act Morlocks returned from a long absence with the “Dicks in Tanks” music video, marking a transition into higher audio and visual production values. Now, the band is taking the next step in that development toward even greater international exposure by signing with prominent North American label Metropolis Records. Driven by the trio of founding member J.Strauss, Lamashtu, and Innocentius Rabiatus, the band continues work on the follow-up to 2012’s The Outlaw of Fives, titled Praise the Iconoclast, showcasing 10 brand new songs about “chaos, love, death, extinction events, the sheer emptiness of space, and other mundane things most alternatively sane people can relate to in their own way.”







The aforementioned “Dicks in Tanks” serves as the album’s first single, featuring guest vocals by “friend and drinking buddy” Heljarmadr (Dark Funeral, Grá, Diabolic Lust, Cursed 13). “The Golden Goddess” will include vocals by Swedish electro artist Karin My, while “”Mean World Syndrome” features Sascha “Käpt’n K” Konietzko, returning the favor for Morlocks’ appearance on “The Mess You Made” from KMFDM’s KUNST album in 2023. Metropolis has not yet announced a release date for Praise the Iconoclast, but the band expresses its joy and enthusiasm for the future, “if there is a future at all.”





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)