Aug 2019 28

Metropolis Records signs Stockholm’s A Projection, announces band’s third album0

Posted In News

Metropolis Records continues its campaign to introduce to North American audiences the hot and exciting acts from abroad with the signing of Stockholm based group A Projection. Blending elements of post-punk, electronica, and pop, the band was founded in 2013 and has forged a danceable sound that has carried across two full-length albums, with Section marking the third and A Projection’s debut with Metropolis on October 25, now available for pre-order in CD, digital, and vinyl formats via Bandcamp and the Metropolis webstore.
 

 
A video for the album’s introductory single and first track “Something Whole” has been released, with Metropolis stating that the song perfectly exemplifies what Section has to offer – “a catchy hook line, a vocal that transports depth, emotion, and a real ’80s spirit,” along with elements “reminiscent of the spearheads of the early ’90s goth rock movement.” A Projection’s past albums – 2017’s Framework and the 2015 Exit debut – are available via Tapete Records.

 

A Projection
Website, Facebook
Bandcamp, YouTube
Metropolis Records
Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube
Tapete Records
Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube
 
Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)

