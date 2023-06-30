



Always a label on the cutting edge of underground electronic, industrial, and synthpop music, Metropolis Records has added Estonian artist Kadri Sammel to its roster, announcing a reissue of Sublime Malaise, her debut album under the moniker of Bedless Bones. Originally released in 2019 on the Cold Transmission Music imprint, the album presented themes of shifting from corporeal and tangibly mundane states to a more vividly abstract form wherein the pathways of the mind are boundless. Written, recorded, and produced by Sammel, and mastered by her Forgotten Sunrise band mate Anders Melt, the Metropolis reissue of Sublime Malaise will include four additional remixes not found on the original Cold Transmission release, which is still available in digital and CD formats on Bandcamp; the reissue will be released digitally on July 1, with a CD release to follow on August 11. A new album is currently in the works, with plans for a late 2023 release.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)