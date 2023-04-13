



This past Friday saw the release of Heaving, the latest effort from Lucy Kruger & The Lost Boys, which sees the Berlin-based act delving into a dreamily melancholy and psychedelic brand of musical storytelling. Inspired by poet/essayist Anne Carson‘s assertion that “every sound we make is a bit of autobiography,” Kruger explains that although Heaving touches on experiences and situations unique to her, “giving them a sound and shape validates and creates space for those feelings,” thus enabling others to share in them, “Even in the isolation of a bedroom… especially in the isolation of a bedroom.” Rather than writing or composing with a pen, much of the album was created through the performance, mixed by Basement Jaxx’s Simon Ratcliffe. Heaving was released on April 7 via Metropolis Records and is available now in digital, CD, and vinyl formats on Bandcamp; the album follows Kruger’s “tapes” series, which began with 2019’s Sleeping Tapes For Some Girls, continuing with 2020’s Sleeping Takes Sessions, 2021’s Transit Tapes (For Women Who Move Furniture Around), and concluding with last year’s Teen Tapes (For Performing Your Own Stunts).





Lucy Kruger & The Lost Boys

Metropolis Records

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)