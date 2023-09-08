



It’s been five years since the darlings of Motor City rock & roll delivered an album of new material, but Electric Six has returned with today’s release of this fifteenth studio album, titled Turquoise. With themes revolving around the meaning of life, work on the album began just prior to the onset of the pandemic in January of 2022, resulting in a long production process that interrupted the band’s renowned prolific release schedule of seemingly one record per year; possibly the brightest and catchiest entry in the band’s catalog, its 14 tracks continue to showcase Electric Six’s infectious merger of disco, punk, new wave, and straightforward rock. The album had reportedly been completed in 2022, but delayed in order to coincide with a U.S. tour, which begins on September 26 in St. Louis, MO, and continues until October 27 in Chicago, IL; additional stops on the tour include Milwaukee, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Dallas, New Orleans, Houston, Atlanta, and more. A full listing of tour dates and ticket links can be found via the band’s website. Following up on 2018’s Bride of the Devil, Turquoise was released today, September 8, via Metropolis Records and is now available to purchase on Bandcamp in digital, CD, and vinyl formats, the latter available in limited quantities of 500 copies worldwide.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)