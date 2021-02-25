



Creating music entirely on vintage equipment and without digital editing, Greek electronic duo Paradox Obscur has announced the release of a new collection, Singles & Rarities. Featuring tracks recorded over the course of the band’s four full-length albums and five EPs, the duo of Toxic Razor and Kriistal Ann has since their inception in 2014 been building up a following throughout Europe supported by dynamic live performances; Singles & Rarities introduces the Athenian dark electronic band to these shores by way of Metropolis Records, with mastering by Nikolas “TheMute” Chalntoupis. Due for release in digital and CD formats on March 12, the album is now available for pre-order via Bandcamp and the Metropolis webstore.

Paradox Obscur

Metropolis Records

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)