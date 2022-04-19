



The release of Fledermavs 303 in 2021 marked the end of a four-year-long absence for German electro/industrial artist Rudy Ratzinger producing music under his moniker of :Wumpscut:. Now, a little over a year after, he returns once again to deliver For Those About to Starve, an EP showcasing four new tracks, along with instrumental versions; due for release on April 29 in digital and CD formats, pre-orders for the EP are available now via Bandcamp and the Metropolis webstore. With Ratzinger having released the Remix Kits for the EP’s four tracks in November of 2021, the corresponding DJ Dwarf 22 companion was revealed prior to the parent album, with the Bandcamp and the Remix Appendix both released on April 14 from :Wumpscut: directly. Also available from the artist is a vinyl master of For Those About to Starve EP, titled the “Original Purple Vinyl Master Transfer” edition.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)