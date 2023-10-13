



Following the Estonian act’s signing to Metropolis Records earlier this year, Bedless Bones has now unveiled the introductory single for the forthcoming Mire of Mercury album, along with an accompanying music video. As the first track on the album, “Dead Woman” showcases Kadri Sammel’s ethereal and melodic brand of throbbing darkwave and gothic electro, described by the artist as “incantations of nocturnal rapture.” Shot by Anders Melts and directed by Sammel, the video further encapsulates Bedless Bones’ natural and ghostly themes, as well as the artist’s interdisciplinary approach to the project’s sound and vision. Mire of Mercury follows up on Metropolis’ extended reissue of Sublime Malais, originally released in 2019 via Cold Transmission; due to arrive on November 3, Mire of Mercury is available to pre-order via Bandcamp in digital and CD formats.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)