



Metropolis Records will be paying tribute to the late singer/songwriter and 4AD artist Scott Walker with the Dark Nouveau compilation, due out on June 21, 2019. Renowned for being the premier label in North America for all forms of dark music, the Dark Nouveau compilation will showcase some of the imprint’s most exciting acts in the ranges of post-punk, industrial, synthwave, goth, and all points in between, all in an effort to honor Walker’s equally diverse and exploratory musical spirit. Among the artists featured on the compilation are She Past Away, Ash Code, Hante., FTR, NOIR, Seeming, Dead Leaf Echo, and a remix/collaboration between Decedent and Slighter. Mastered by Xris Smack, Dark Nouveau is available for pre-order via the Metropolis Records Bandcamp.

Throughout his storied career, Scott Walker not only established himself as an eminent composer and producer, but worked with some of the music world’s most celebrated artsts – names like David Bowie, Mark Knopfler, Billy Ocean, Brian Eno, Daniel Lanois, Jarvis Cocker, Bat For Lashes, and Sunn O)) adorn his extensive list of collaborations, with even more citing him as a major influence. He signed with 4AD in early 2004, releasing his last studio album Bish Bosch in 2012, along with the Soused collaboration with Sunn O))) in 2014. He also composed for such soundtracks as Pola X (which featured cameos from Rammstein’s Till Lindemann and Christoph Schneider), The World Is Not Enough, and Vox Lux (his final release in December of 2018). Walker died on March 22, 2019 at the age of 76, having succumbed to cancer; 4AD states on its website, “We are honored to have worked with Scott for the last 15 years of his life.”

Metropolis Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube

4AD

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)