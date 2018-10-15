Metropolis announces tribute compilation to Cabaret Voltaire





Metropolis Records will be releasing a tribute compilation dedicated to one of the pioneering acts in early industrial and experimental electronic music, titled Why Kill Time (When You Can Cover Cabaret Voltaire) on October 19. The collection features 18 tracks celebrating the widespread influence of Cabaret Voltaire, whose early performances are renowned for incorporating Dada-esque performance art and experiments with primitive technology that helped to inform the later sounds of industrial, new wave, and even later dance styles. Founded in 1973 and one of the premier acts on Throbbing Gristle’s Industrial Records label, the band often shared live bills with punk and post-punk bands – most notably Joy Division – with the Sheffield band’s initial run ending in 1994; since 2014, founding member Richard H. Kirk has resurrected the moniker with sporadic festival appearances and several reissue compilations and box sets.

Among the bands on the compilation are SØLVE, PulseWidthMod with Databomb, Bestial Mouths, God Module, Mirland/Larsen, NØIR, Manufactura, and more! Why Kill Time (When You Can Cover Cabaret Voltaire) is now available for pre-order via the Metropolis Bandcamp, while NØIR’s rendition of “Just Fascination” can be heard on YouTube.





Cabaret Voltaire

Facebook

Metropolis Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)