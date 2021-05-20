



Although the band ceased recording new material after 1990, English post-punk and goth/rock band The Sisters of Mercy remains one of the genre’s most influential acts, attaining a cult status thanks to songs like “This Corrosion,” “Lucretia My Reflection,” and more. As such, the Metalville imprint has announced a special tribute to the band in the form of Black Waves of Adrenochrome, featuring a bevy of gothic and metal bands; among them are the likes of Cradle of Filth, Paradise Lost, Kreator, Dan Swanö, and appearances by Jyrki69 of The 69 Eyes and Turkish industrial/metal band Kara Cephe. In addition, the German edition will feature In Extremo’s cover of “This Corrosion.” Black Waves of Adrenochrome is due for release on June 25

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)