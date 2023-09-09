



Among the many acts seeking to blend the aggression and abrasiveness of metal with the rhythmic throb and sonic ambience of electronic music is The Tongue of Eden, with “Stone Burner” marking the Texas duo’s second single. Composed and produced by Eric Park and Ian Nizialek, the song sees the band incorporating the “outrun” style of synthwave with their roots in dark and extreme metal, the song dominated by growling vocals and scathing riffs atop melodic synthesized orchestrations and dance beats. Following up on the “Reprehensible” debut released this past March, “Stone Burner” thematically presents The Tongue of Eden’s commentary on religious indoctrination and the mental fortitude required to overcome it, a vibrant lyric video providing a visual accompaniment. The band will be continuing to release new singles throughout the year, planning to eventually culminate in the Fallow full-length album. Park is best known for his work in such Dallas death metal acts as Wrought of Obsidian, A Devil’s Daydream, and Devourment, while Nizialek operates out of Denton under the moniker of YSA (YungSpaceAnimal).









The Tongue of Eden

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)