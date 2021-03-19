



Blending elements of synthpop, trap, and shades of EBM, Meshwork Music has released CTRL + S, the sophomore album from 17-year-old artist LMX. Picking up the same instrumental depth and moody electronic textures presented on the primarily instrumental Dimension Shift debut in 2019, CTRL + S sees LMX adding his energetic vocal styling to further express the album’s themes of remembering the moments that make life special – “to be able to say, ‘Yes, I lived this moment, I remember this moment how it was.'” The youngest son of X Marks the Pedwalk musician/producer and Meshwork Music founder Sevren Ni-Arb, LMX began composing his first musical tracks on his mobile devices, eventually building his own recording studio and continually releasing demos on SoundCloud. Along with the music video for the album track “My Own Planet,” CTRL + S was released on Friday, March 19, and is available digitally via Bandcamp.









