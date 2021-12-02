



Alternative electro and synthpop act Mesh has announced the release of a new video release documenting the band’s 2017 tour, titled Touring Skyward – A Tour Movie. Shot in full HD resolution, the Blu-ray/CD set showcases an intimate look into the band on the road and behind the scenes, with the three-and-a-half-hour video comprised not only of live footage, but shots backstage, on the bus, and other locations usually private and restricted to all but the musicians and their crew and entourage. Also included are in-depth interviews with Mesh founders Mark Hockings and Richard Silverthorn, as well as a detailed look into the stage setup and the band’s accompanying musicians. Produced and compiled over the course of four years, Touring Skyward also comes with a 60-page photo booklet, two audio CDs containing all 23 live tracks recorded in Hamburg, Cologne, and Königsstein, and a limited artbook. Due for release on January 28, 2022 via Dependent Records, Touring Skyward – A Tour Movie is avilable to order via the Dependent webstore and Bandcamp; a limited edition featuring four signed art prints is also available via Dependent and Bandcamp.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)