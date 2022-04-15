



With his career spanning more than four decades, throughout which the acclaimed pioneer of noise has engaged in some unique and exciting collaborations, it’s perhaps a more worthwhile question to ask who Merzbow hasn’t yet worked with. Oh, there are a few, with Dais Records announcing the Eternal Stalker album, which sees Masami Akita joining forces with Lawrence English for the pair’s first official collaboration. As the Australian explorer of sound says that Akita’s music and method “consumers and confounds,” Eternal Stalker sees the two artists crafting a series of nocturnal industrial soundscapes that the Japanese auditory adventurer refers to as “like the soundtrack to a dystopian science fiction opera.” Indeed, the prominent experimental music imprint draws parallels between the album and Andrei Tarkovsky’s 1979 cinematic marvel Stalker, with the music rooted in field recordings made by English in a sprawling factory complex located in an “uneasy and unsettling” area seven hours north of his Brisbane home. Mastered by Josh Bonati, Eternal Stalker is due for release on June 3 in digital, CD, and multiple vinyl variants, all in limited quantities except for the standard black; pre-orders can be found via Bandcamp and the Dais Records webstore. A video for the introductory single “A Gate of Light” was revealed on April 12, directed by Emma Northey.c









Merzbow

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp

Lawrence English

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, Instagram

Dais Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)