



When any musician composes as a means to alleviate and cope with physical and emotional trauma, there is a palpable sense of sincerity and relatability; such is the case on “Chin Up, Eyes Wide Open,” the latest single from electro/darkwave act Mensa Deathsquad. “By the time I wrote this track, I was just this little emotional soap bubble, exploding in slow motion,” states founder Brandon Phillips, as he explains the song to be the result of a long period spent in the hospital, during which his Patient Zero and Cyclist albums were released in 2020 and 2021, respectively. He further comments that the song reflects his embracing of his identity and flaws, to “fully embody ‘skin and emotions,’ and to never mask that version of myself again.”







“Chin Up, Eyes Wide Open” follows up on the “Light” and “Riot of the Rebel Angels” singles released in late 2021, all three to appear on the forthcoming You Will Hear Thunder album. The new album finds Phillips collaborating with Barb Morrison (Blondie/Deborah Harry, Antony and The Johnsons), with mastering by Joel Nanos; further details about the album will be forthcoming, while “Chin Up, Eyes Wide Open” was released on January 18, available to stream/purchase on Bandcamp.





Mensa Deathsquad

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)