



Mensa Deathsquad, the electro/darkwave project founded by Brandon Phillips, has at last announced details for the forthcoming You Will Hear Thunder album. As his third album under the moniker, Phillips explains that the record presents an alteration in his creative process following his perceived toxicity during 2021; working with musician Barb Morrison (Blondie, Deborah Harry, Antony and The Johnsons), he comments that Barb helped to channel his creative “trauma, anxiety, and conflict” to craft the new album’s themes of vulnerability, introspection, and raw emotion.

Preceding the album as its fourth single is the title track, “You Will Hear Thunder,” which was released on March 8, and follows “Chin Up, Eyes Wide Open,” “Light,” and “Riot of the Rebel Angels.” Phillips further states that on the advice of Bad Religion guitarist/songwriter and Epitaph Records owner Brett Gurewitz, he sought to “make the record that was missing from my record collection,” citing a diverse range of influences like Depeche Mode, Peaches, The Jesus and Mary Chain, and Lady Gaga. Mastered by Joel Nanos, You Will Hear Thunder is Mensa Deathsquad’s third full-length album, following 2020’s Patient Zero and 2021’s Cyclist, due for release on April 12.









Mensa Deathsquad

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)