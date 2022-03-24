



The outpouring of support for Ukraine from the musical and artistic community continues as COP International has released a new single from the Lifeline International collective. Inspired in part by Bob Geldof’s Live Aid concerts in the ’80s, the group presents a cover of The Beatles classic “Come Together,” with a goal to “directly and quickly help the people who need it the most.” With 100% of the proceeds going to UNICEF, one of the longest standing organizations devoted to humanitarian aid, and among the most reputable for transparency with regards to the passing of money, the musical assembly comments that “we’re pleased to report that we can designate every last dollar raised specifically for the people of Ukraine and Eastern Europe.”







Produced, arranged, and mixed by John Fryer (Black Needle Noise), the “Come Together” single is presented in three versions at the affordable price of $1.00, with the group encouraging listeners to donate up to their comfort level. “The day the Ukrainian invasion began, our hearts began to ache,” COP International founder Christian Petke goes on to say, “from the victims of the bombings to the thousands of Russian protestors who have already been arrested, to the millions of displaced people, to the inexperienced Russian conscripts who find themselves being used as ‘cannon fodder’ in a war they never wanted.” The formation of Lifeline International – a reversal of Petke’s longstanding industrial/rock act Deathline International – is an effort to channel the anger and grief into a constructive force.

Among the participating musicians on this endeavor are Geno Lenardo (ex-Filter, ex-Chemlab), Richard Kruspe (Rammstein, Emigrate), Matt Walker (ex-Filter, of1000faces), Dan Milligan (The Joy Thieves), Stephen “SLam” Lam (Deathline International, Nerve Factor), Bill Gould (Faith No More), Christopher Hall and Walter Flakus (Stabbing Westward), Jeff Scheel (Gravity Kills), Rodney Orpheus (The Cassandra Complex), Chris Connelly (ex-MINISTRY, The Joy Thieves, Pigface), Mark Hockings (Mesh, BlackCarBurning), Ukrainian artist Julia Sanina (The Hardkiss), violinist Ginny Luke, and many more! A full listing of Lifeline International members can be found on Bandcamp.

COP International

UNICEF

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)