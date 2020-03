With the newly revised edition of the Future Loss of Memory EP now released, the industrial/noise act Melting Rust Opera has revealed a new music video for the EP’s second track “WaWaWaWaHooooo” (or “WaWaWaWaHuuuuu”). Revolving around a single static camera shot, the whimsical video depicts two figures bathed in orange candlelight – one in a white cloak, the other in a dark suit wearing a mask and gloves – cavorting around the candelabra; as to its meaning, Melting Rust Opera has left it up to the viewer’s imagination. Appearing as the cloaked figure is Miri, whose performance on the track was the result of a spontaneous jam session between her and Flesh Wire (also of A.I. Zero); one can imagine the video was created in similar fashion.







Future Loss of Memory was released on February 3 and is available now via Bandcamp; besides Miri, the EP also features collaborations with guitarist Ingo Blue, and fellow noisemaker Joe Silva. The EP is a revised edition of an album released under Flesh Wire’s Flash Beach moniker in early 2018.





Ilker YĆ¼cel (Ilker81x)