



With the newly revised edition of the Future Loss of Memory EP now released, the industrial/noise act Melting Rust Opera has revealed a new music video for the EP’s second track “WaWaWaWaHooooo” (or “WaWaWaWaHuuuuu”). Revolving around a single static camera shot, the whimsical video depicts two figures bathed in orange candlelight – one in a white cloak, the other in a dark suit wearing a mask and gloves – cavorting around the candelabra; as to its meaning, Melting Rust Opera has left it up to the viewer’s imagination. Appearing as the cloaked figure is Miri, whose performance on the track was the result of a spontaneous jam session between her and Flesh Wire (also of A.I. Zero); one can imagine the video was created in similar fashion.







Future Loss of Memory was released on February 3 and is available now via Bandcamp; besides Miri, the EP also features collaborations with guitarist Ingo Blue, and fellow noisemaker Joe Silva. The EP is a revised edition of an album released under Flesh Wire’s Flash Beach moniker in early 2018.





Melting Rust Opera

SoundCloud, Bandcamp

Flesh Wire

Twitter

A.I. Zero

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)