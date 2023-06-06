



With 2023 marking the Neue Deutsche Härte band’s thirtieth anniversary, Megaherz is one of the esoteric genre’s most enduring acts; now, the industrial/metal band has announced its tenth studio album, spearheaded by the introductory single, “Alles Arschlöcher.” The song presents what the band explains to be “a hard-hitting expression of our frustration and the anger we feel towards the hypocrites and manipulators of this world,” the song’s title translating literally to “All Assholes.” The accompanying music video features Megaherz performing in all their Teutonic glory, aided by the ETG Cheerleader Recklinghausen to carry the song’s expressions of releasing aggression, directed by Mirko Witzki and produced by Witzki Visions,







In Teufels Namen – “In the Devil’s Name” – follows up on 2018’s Komet, its themes addressing the darker and more personal aspects of human nature; religion, conspiracy theories, society-at-large, and even internal emotional struggles all find their way into the lyrics. The record is due for release on August 11 via Napalm Records, with pre-orders now available. Megaherz will subsequently embark on a European tour co-headlining with Combichrist, beginning on September 20 and concluding on October 14; the band currently has additional dates scheduled in June, August, and November, the latter two seeing the band play at M’era Luna and Schockvember Festival, respectively. A full listing of tour dates and ticket links can be found on the band’s website.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)