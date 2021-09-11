



Following his second departure from Megadeth, bassist Dave Ellefson has announced the formation of a new group featuring Fear Factory drummer Mike Heller, Sponge vocalist Vinnie Dombroski, and guitarist Drew Fortier; with the band known as THE LUCID, the group showcases a sound that draws on the musicians’ collective histories in modern American metal and hard rock, with the “Maggot Wind” single marking the first taste of what the band has in store for the forthcoming self-titled album. Stating that the experience of recording with his new band mates was “a blast” and “refreshing,” Ellefson goes on to say that “There was an effortless synergy that came with creating these songs together, which is always amazing when working with new people.” Produced by Heller and mixed/mastered by Lasse Lammert, THE LUCID will be released on October 15 via SpoilerHead Records, with pre-orders now available via Bandcamp in digital, CD, and vinyl formats.











Besides THE LUCID, Ellefson has been involved in numerous other creative ventures, with No Cover marking his sophomore solo outing, released on November 20; a collection of cover songs, the album was notable for the “Auf Wiedersehen” single, a cover of the Cheap Trick classic, featuring MINISTRY’s Al Jourgensen. As well, Ellefson launched his EMP Label Group imprint, releasing music from bands like Doyle (headed by The Misfits’ Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein), A Killer’s Confession (fronted by REVillusion collaborator and ex-Mushroomhead vocalist Waylon Reavis), the late Chuck Mosley (Primitive Race, ex-Faith No More), Hail Sagan, and Skum Love. In 2019, he also launched Ellefson Films with his EMP business partner Thöm Häzäert, producing the award-winning found footage horror feature Dwellers, written, directed by, and starring Drew Fortier; the movie is scheduled for release on Blu-Ray and digital streaming services on October 12. The two musicians have also collaborated on the fiction thriller Rock Star Hitman , with THE LUCID’s debut album loosely tied to the book’s narrative. Heller appears on the latest Fear Factory album, Aggression Continuum, released on June 18 via Nuclear Blast, while Dombrowski can be heard on Sponge’s Lavatorium, released on August 6 via Cleopatra Records. Fortier is best known for his work with bands like Bang Tango, Zen From Mars also featuring Heller), and was guitarist for Chuck Mosley.





THE LUCID

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube

Ellefson

Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

EMP Label Group

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube

Dwellers

Website, Facebook

Ellefson Films

Facebook

Drew Fortier

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube

Sponge

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, YouTube

Fear Factory

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, YouTube

Mike Heller

Facebook, Twitter



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)