



10 years since the Greek synth/punk duo’s first album, Mechanimal is celebrating its first decade with an autidory gathering of friends and fellow artists. Living with Animal Ghosts marks the sixth full-length album from Giannis Papaioannou and Freddie Faulkenberry, the duo having invited a bevy of their peers to “do as they wished” with their favorite Mechanimal tracks; among those featured on the record are Psychedelic Trips to Death, ΦΩΝΟΠΤΙΚΟΝ, Meat Injection, Misfortunes, Ice_Eyes, Digital Alkemist, and more. Also included are The Cassandra Complex’s Rodney Orpheus with his club mix of “Red Mirror,” as well as a digital-only ambient mix, and vocalists like Lia Hide transforming “The Den” into a duet, and Jared Kyle of Dead Astronauts providing his own English translation of “Shadows On the Wall.” Stating that they are honored and extremely touched by the remixes, Papaioannou and Faulkenberry comment that “The results have been more than exciting and at times we thought of how great it would be to play this album live with all of them.” Living with Animal Ghosts was released on January 14 via Inner Ear Records and is available to purchase via Bandcamp in digital and CD formats.





Mechanimal

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

Inner Ear Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)