



Greek post-punk audio/visual project Mechanimal has released a video for “Red Mirror,” the B-side from the White Flag Single EP released on June 21 on the Inner Ear Records label. Mechanimal’s Freddie Faulkenberry describes the track as “a hymn to reconstruction” exploring the concept of destruction and subsequent rebuilding as necessary for survival; with the “white flag” of the EP’s title referring to the “end of all personal, social, secular warfare of the past,” “Red Mirror” represents the force for survival “that takes the form of a redemptive disaster with the sole purpose of starting everything from scratch.” The semi-pixelated, glitchy aesthetic of the video, directed by John Karabelas, paints a picture of automated resurrection, with the track featuring guitar by George Theofanidis to accompany Mechanimal founder Giannis Papaioannou’s austere electronics. White Flag Single is available in digital and limited edition white vinyl formats via Bandcamp.









Mechanimal

Inner Ear

Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)