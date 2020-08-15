



Currently member of Council of Giants and The Impossible Moon, Matthew Rochford also has initiated an experimental post-punk solo project, Abrasive Trees, announcing the release of a three-track debut single EP. Titled Bound For an Infinite Sea, Rochford describes the songs as “In essence… about the importance of staying compassionate – whatever the circumstances.” As a former member of Jo Beth Young’s bands RISE and Talitha Rise, the pair collaborated on the single, along with contributions from Peter Yates (Fields of the Nephilim), Steven Hill and Ben Roberts (Evi Vine), Mark Parsons (Eat Lights Become Lights) and Matthew’s brother, Sebastian (Polar Bear/Pulled By Magnets); recorded in a Victorian rectory, “Bound For an Infinite Sea” was mixed and mastered by Mark Beazley (Rothko/The Band of Holy Joy). Due for release on September 4 via Wise Queen Records/Shapta, the Bound For an Infinite Sea EP will be available as a limited edition cassette or CD, and in digital and streaming formats; the single can be pre-ordered on Bandcamp, with a full-length album to follow in 2021.

Abrasive Trees

Wise Queen Records

Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)